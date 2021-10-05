Akwesasne police seize $100K worth of cocaine in traffic stop

Provided by AMPS
AMPS badge. Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News stock photo.

AKWESASNE – On September 9th, 2021, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Marine Unit (SAVE) were conducting proactive marine patrols on the St. Lawrence River and its various waterways throughout Akwesasne.

At approximately 4:46 PM, police observed a vessel attending a private residence in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) and delivered a package to a male who entered a vehicle and then departed the area.

Police quickly responded and stopped the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed one kilogram of a brick size substance which later tested positive as cocaine.

Clyde V. Cree Jr., 50, of Akwesasne currently faces the alleged charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police encourages the community to report any suspicious activity or persons in the area. Anyone with information that will assist in this or any other investigations can call Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000 or the Akwesasne Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255.

