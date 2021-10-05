New police collective agreement secures increased wages and focus on employee health

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Association (CPA) and the Cornwall Police Services Board (CPSB) have released details of their newly ratified collective agreement.

“The Cornwall Police Association’s bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the ratification of a new Collective Agreement with the Cornwall Police Board,” said CPA Bargaining Committee Chair, Troy St. Germain. “The Cornwall Police Association’s top priority was the wellness of its members. Through the bargaining process, the Cornwall Police Services Board recognized this as a major priority and both parties were able to accomplish their respective bargaining goals.”

The agreement, which was ratified on May 21 and will expire in Dec. of 2024 secures a series of pay increases over the next few years for CPA members. CPA members will receive a 1.85 per cent increase to their salaries in 2021, 1.35 per cent in 2022, 1.5 per cent in 2023 and 1.5 per cent in 2024.

According to the OntarioSunshineList.com, the average salary for a CPS Constable is $115,441. The Cornwall Police Service states that the starting salary for a Fourth Class Constable in 2021 is $60,596.46.

Mayor Glen Grant, who chaired the negotiations for the CPSB said he was satisfied with the agreement and that it would provide better support to CPA members who receive on the job injuries.

“In today’s climate of policing, we recognize the prevalence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Occupational Stress Injuries in employees, along with the impact of what they experience and are exposed to in their line of work,” said Grant. “The Board is pleased to ratify an agreement that supports the well-being of these employees, in consideration of the difficult work that they do to keep the City of Cornwall safe.”