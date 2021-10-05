Open House for Fire Prevention Week

October 5, 2021 — Changed at 17 h 16 min on October 4, 2021
Provided by the City of Cornwall
A Cornwall Fire Services vehicle (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Join Cornwall Fire Services for an exciting fire prevention open house! On Saturday, October 9, Cornwall families, young and old, are welcome to join us for a morning or afternoon of fun and learning.

“After a year and a half of not being able to connect with our community, we are so excited to host an open-air open house for Cornwall,” said Deputy Fire Chief Matt Stephenson. “We hope to see you there!”

You can pop by booths from community agencies – visit them all to earn your swag bag!

  • Cornwall Police Service
  • Ontario Provincial Police
  • Royal Canadian Mounted Police
  • Cornwall SDG Paramedic Service
  • Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will also be hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic at the open house.

This event is rain or shine and dependent on COVID-19 restrictions. A limit of 100 people are permitted for each session. Masks are required.

Only those who have registered ahead of time can attend the open house. This will help us comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The open house will take place at 330 Montreal Road, behind the Cornwall Police Service’s east end station.

