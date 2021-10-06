Cornwall Fire Services hires new Deputy Chief

October 6, 2021 at 15 h 40 min
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall Fire Services Deputy Chief Leighton Woods. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Wednesday, Oct. 6, that it had hired a new Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) Deputy Chief.

Leighton Woods began his career with the City of Cornwall in 2006 as a member of the Cornwall and SD&G Paramedics Services.

“The emergency management portfolio was added to the Cornwall Fire Services Division earlier this year,” said CFS Chief Jeff Weber. “Woods’s background with the paramedic service makes him a great fit for our team.”

Woods will be helping Chief Weber and his fellow Deputy Chief Matthew Stephenson with emergency management, public education, and fire prevention.

“I look forward to connecting with Cornwall residents and making sure they have the resources they need to prevent fires in their homes and prepare for emergencies,” said Deputy Chief Woods. “It happens to be fire prevention week – please take a moment to check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan.”

