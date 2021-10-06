OPP open new collision reporting centre in Long Sault

LONG SAULT, Ontario – On October 4, 2021 the Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have launched the provinces newest Collision Reporting Centre (CRC).

Motorists involved in a property damage collision, within the municipality of SD&G, are now able to report their collision at CRC which is located at the SD&G OPP Long Sault Detachment at 4 Mille Roches Road, Long Sault, Ontario.

Eight (8) similar OPP CRC’s can be found in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Essex detachments of the OPP. Drivers involved in a property damage collision in any of these detachment areas can now conveniently report their collision to any of these CRC’s within 48 hours of the occurrence.

The Highway Traffic Act requires that all collisions where people are injured or Property Damage is valued at more than $2,000.00 to vehicles or property, or damage to any highway property to be reported to Police forthwith. Reporting to the CRC will meet this requirement.

Property damage collisions consume a large amount of police resources and time as well as put all involved occupants at risk of being involved in a secondary collision and greater risk of injury.

The SD&G OPP will continue to offer the same excellent service in responding to collisions that require an officer to attend, however, many collisions on SD&G highways are minor in nature and drivers are able to clear their vehicles quickly and safely off the highway without police assistance. An officer who attends a collision may direct those involved persons to attend the CRC.

One of our goals is to ensure that these property damage collisions no longer increase traffic congestion and reduce the chance of a more serious collisions from occurring. This is achieved by diverting motorists to a location off the highway to allow the administration of reporting the collision.

The CRC will provide a more effective use of police resources and allow frontline officers to focus more time on proactive efforts to enhance public safety.

Collision involving the following will continue to have an officer investigate the collision at the scene:

• Death or Injury

• Transportation of dangerous goods

• Involving large commercial motor vehicles

• Fail to remain (unless no driver or vehicle information available for follow up)

• Collision where there is suspicion of criminal activity

• Suspended or unlicensed drivers

• Uninsured vehicles

• Drivers refusing to share required information to other drivers

• Vehicles blocking live lanes of traffic

• Damage to private, public or government property

• Government vehicles, or

• Collisions involving a pedestrian or cyclist

An involved driver at any collision may request to have an OPP officer attend the scene if the collision has occurred in OPP jurisdiction.

The Collision Reporting Centre at SD&G OPP Detachment hours of operation will be Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the exception of statutory holidays.