Seaway Valley Wrestling’s big showdown coming Oct. 23

October 6, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 50 min on October 6, 2021
Connor McLaughlin, Special to Seaway News
Stu Grayson applies a Torture Rack to his opponent at an SVW show. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Seaway Valley Wrestling’s (SVW) announces their next big event, dubbed “Inaugural” partnering with Sheep’s Head Bistro. 

The SVW has been planning this show since Jan. 2021. With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down and restrictions being lifted on events, there will be two showings, one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021, at the Agora Centre. 

Each showing will have a total of eight intense matches, with the main event being the SVW Heavyweight Championship match, taking place during the 7 p.m. showing.  

It’s going to be the first time the championship is on the line. We will be crowning our first ever SVW champion and it’s a must see match up with SVW fan favorite, “Big Daddy” D Roy vs. Cornwall’s public enemy number one, Ray St. Jean,” said SVW Commissioner Alain Allaire. 

With other big matches on the card include their first ever women’s triple threat match between Cici Galavis, Melanie Havok, and Mya Malek. Fans should also look out for the highly talked about street fight between team Total Devastation and T.D.T. 

“When coming to the event on Oct. 23, they can expect to see what we consider, the best show in town. You have high flying action, comedy, drama, intense moments with tables, doors, steel chairs. You have the lights flashing around, loud music for the wrestlers entrance. It’s a show like no other,” said Allaire. 

Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination and government issued identification before allowed entry into the venue, as part of Ontario’s proof of vaccination policy. 

Tickets are available for purchase as of Sept. 29, at Fantasy Realm and Short Line Convenience, as well as through the SVW Facebook messenger app. 

