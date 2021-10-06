Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare program supports St. Denis Centre

October 6, 2021 — Changed at 11 h 04 min on October 6, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare program supports St. Denis Centre
Pictured from left-to-right are Francine Fitzsimmons, Manager of Addictions Services at the St. Denis Centre, Leslee Brown, Addictions Counsellor, Jayson Rump, Service Technician with WalkerClimate Care, and Tom Rand, Branch Manager with Walker ClimateCare (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Once a month, Walker ClimateCare makes a charitable donation on behalf of their WeCare program to a local non-profit agency. This week, they chose to contribute to the St. Denis Centre.

The St. Denis Centre is an organization that operates under the umbrella of the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) and provides addiction and recovery services in Cornwall. Their 16 bed facility typically sees approximately 30 patients a year.

The $1,341 donation from Walker will be used to help support recreational activities at the St. Denis Centre, as well as help cover medical costs for their patients that are not normally covered by the province, such as dentures or glasses.

