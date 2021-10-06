Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare program supports St. Denis Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – Once a month, Walker ClimateCare makes a charitable donation on behalf of their WeCare program to a local non-profit agency. This week, they chose to contribute to the St. Denis Centre.

The St. Denis Centre is an organization that operates under the umbrella of the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) and provides addiction and recovery services in Cornwall. Their 16 bed facility typically sees approximately 30 patients a year.

The $1,341 donation from Walker will be used to help support recreational activities at the St. Denis Centre, as well as help cover medical costs for their patients that are not normally covered by the province, such as dentures or glasses.