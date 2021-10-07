Bentley Hospitality returns with Rock the River Fall Edition

CORNWALL, Ontario – After a successful summer series of events on Cornwall’s waterfront, Bentley Hospitality’s Craft Shack will be rolling back into Pointe Maligne for Rock the River Fall Edition.

Taking place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Pointe Maligne, 2 Bergeron Dr., Rock the River Fall Edition will showcase music, food, and the best craft breweries that Ontario has to offer.

Throughout the summer, Bentley Hospitality hosted their Craft Shack Summer Socials one weekend each month. These events were well attended. Bentley Hospitality

Founder Ian Bentley credits the success of the summer socials to the unique experience that he was able to offer.

“The success of the summer socials have been mainly due to a desire to bring something new and exciting to our area. Focusing on the best craft beer the province has to offer then actually going to get those beers has created a small buzz around the craft beer enthusiast community- both locally and beyond,” Bentley said.

Building on the unique experience of the summer socials, this fall event by adding a stage and a strong line-up of musical acts from across Eastern Ontario.

“We’re starting with our local boys The Chesterfields. These guys absolutely rock, they took the stage over Labour Day weekend and put on a crazy show,” Bentley said.

“Our headliner is The Wilderness Band from Kingston which has excited. This band isn’t very well known yet- but it won’t be long before we’ll be able to look back and say remember when we saw them at Pointe Maligne.”

In addition to the music on stage, there will be a variety of local food to enjoy including offerings from Thai Khmer Cuisine, Weenies on Wheels, and Mexicali Rosa’s.

This food can be paired with beers on tap, including Cameron’s Brewing Company, Fine Balance Brewing, and Bellwoods Brewing or with an Ontario red or white wine, Great Lakes Spirits, something from the whiskey table, or a non-alcoholic option.

Bentley Hospitality is working with public health officials to ensure that the event is fun and safe for everyone. The event will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or to have a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before the event.

For more information about this or future events from Bentley Hospitality visit bentleyhospitality.ca