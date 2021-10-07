Parking changes come into effect next week

From the City of Cornwall

From the City of Cornwall

Starting October 12, Cornwall’s parking program is getting an upgrade to better serve residents and visitors.

Free 15-minute stalls

City staff are adding five new free 15-minute parking stalls. These will be located at the Cotton Mills and the Cornwall Public Library. There are already 17 stalls set up in Le Village, downtown, and outside City Hall.

Why 15-minute stalls are being added:

so that shoppers can easily park near businesses and services to pick up or deliver items, and

to ensure there’s lot of vehicle turnover in busy areas and parking stalls will be available more often.

End of free two-hour parking

The complimentary two-hour parking program comes to an end on October 12. On-street and lot parking must be paid – at a rate of $1 per hour – unless it is a designated free 15-minute stall.

Why the program is ending:

The temporary COVID-19 measure is being removed as we work towards a return to normal operations.

Supporting local businesses is still essential! Consider using free 15-minute stalls, biking, taking Cornwall Transit, or paying for parking ($1 per hour) to support your favourite local merchant.

How to pay for parking

Use a pay-by-plate machine, a coin meter, or the WaytoPark app.

More upgrades to the parking program in the coming months include:

Change to hourly parking rates, Four new pay-by-plate machines, Additional public parking behind the Justice Building at 340 Pitt Street, Introduction of 24-hour permits and overnight parking service.

These changes come after months of research, consultation, and analysis by the Parking Working Group. City staff consulted with Downtown and Le Village Business Improvement Associations and business owners in key areas. Council approved the recommendations at its August 9, 2021 meeting.