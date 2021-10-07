South Dundas Fire responds to hazardous materials spill at Ross Video

IROQUOIS, Ontario – The South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services states that it is responding to a hazardous materials leak at Ross Video in Iroquois.

The South Dundas Fire Twitter account tweeted at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 that it was responding to a reported gas leak at the Ross Video manufacturing facility.

Major gas leak on Iroquois please stay clear of the area. Evacuation in progress. — South Dundas Fire (@DundasFire) October 7, 2021

Evacuation centre set up at the Iroquois Civic Centre. — South Dundas Fire (@DundasFire) October 7, 2021

“No victims have been identified at the scene. No crew members have been injured at the scene. Patients have not yet been treated. This is a single station incident.

The initial cause assessment is an accident. Utility outages are not expected. Crews have been assigned to mitigate building exposure issues. Road closures are expected for two hours. The incident commander estimates crews to be on scene for two hours. Please avoid the area during this time,” reads a statement from South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services.