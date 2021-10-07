South Dundas Fire responds to hazardous materials spill at Ross Video

October 7, 2021 at 15 h 30 min
By Nick Seebruch
IROQUOIS, Ontario – The South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services states that it is responding to a hazardous materials leak at Ross Video in Iroquois.

The South Dundas Fire Twitter account tweeted at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 that it was responding to a reported gas leak at the Ross Video manufacturing facility.

“No victims have been identified at the scene. No crew members have been injured at the scene. Patients have not yet been treated. This is a single station incident.
The initial cause assessment is an accident. Utility outages are not expected. Crews have been assigned to mitigate building exposure issues. Road closures are expected for two hours. The incident commander estimates crews to be on scene for two hours. Please avoid the area during this time,” reads a statement from South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services.

