October 8, 2021 at 15 h 20 min
By Nick Seebruch
CMHA Consumer Hope & Resilience Award winner announced
Pictured from left-to-right are Mallory Boileau and Bryan Merkely (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontairo – The Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East region has selected Bryan Merkley as their winner of the Consumer Hope & Resilience Award.

Merkely has persevered through his own personal struggles and has gone on to be a positive influence on his friends, family and the greater community.

Merkley was referred to the CMHA in 2004, at which time he was struggling with addiction. He worked with the CMHA, the Withdrawal Management program. Court Diversion program, Regional Integrated Care, Addiction Services and Starbright to overcome his issues.

He is now a volunteer with Pawportunities where he forsters animals. He is involved with the life of his family members including his son and grandson, as well as being involved in virtual support groups where he has offered words of support and encouragement to other group members.

“A lot of people are struggling with mental health,” Merkley said. “Never give up if you’re struggling. There’s always hope.”

Case Manager Mallory Boileau, who nominated Merkley for the award, said that his dedication has been exemplary.

“The amount of dedication that he has shown has been incredible,” he said.

