CORNWALL, Ontario – FreschCo held their annual Stuff the Cruiser food fundraiser for the Agapè Centre on Friday, Oct. 8.

For the past few years FreshCo has partnered with the Cornwall Police Service to stuff one of their cruiser vans with food donations for the Agapè Centre food bank.

In just a few hours, they managed to collect 1,910 lbs of food. They also raised $211 in cash.