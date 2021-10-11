New event at Summerstown Trails: Six Hours of Summerstown

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – The Friends of the Summerstown Trails will be hosting a mountain bike challenge race, a new event this year at the Summerstown Trails. The race will take place on October 16, starting at 9:00 a.m. and is a challenge to see how many kilometres a team of three riders can complete in six hours at the Summerstown Trails.

A designated loop, starting and finishing at the old parking lot, will be cordoned off for the race and this will be run as a relay race, with one rider of each team on the trail at the same time. The loop will be approximately 5 km long, and each rider on a team must ride a minimum of one lap.

For this first edition, only 10 teams of three have been accepted. “We want to see how this goes for the first year and are looking to make it bigger next year”, said race director Joe McNamara. He went on to add: “It’ll be a great event and anyone can participate as teams can register as men, women, mixed and youth teams.” The winners will be the teams completing the most laps in the 6-hour time period.

Proceeds of this race will benefit Beyond 21, a great Cornwall organization which supports adults with a developmental disability. More information about the race is available on the Summerstown Trails Facebook page.

The Summerstown Trails are located on County Road 27 (Summerstown Road), 1.6 km north of exit 804 on the 401.