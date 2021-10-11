The Cornwall Motor Speedway unveils some key events for 2021

Promoter Raymond Lavergne and his management team at Cornwall Motor Speedway are hard at work to prepare the 2021 calendar, with COVID-19 restrictions that will probably be in place for a good portion of next season, there are several scenarios on the table.

Our most optimistic scenario is the following schedule that we are unveiling today, more than 20 dates are penciled in for next summer as the season will start on Sunday, May 23rd with the first round of the Fat Les Chip Stand Canadian Nationals, this series will also be on the schedule for August 1 and September 5.

The Race for the Cure Sportsman Series is looking to make a return in 2021 with 3 dates as May 30th, August 1 and August 22 are currently on the calendar for this popular series.

All 4 DIRTcar Series are scheduled to visit the speedway as the Super DIRTcar Big Block Series will make their annual trek on June 27, the DIRTcar Pro-Stock Series will be next on July 4, the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series would follow on July 11th and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series will be on August 26 part of our coveted $10,000 to win Modified event. Sprint Car fans will be pleased to hear that the Empire Super Sprints on June 6 and Patriot Sprints on July 18 will be back along with several dates for the Lightning Sprints.

A few new additions for next season as a Big Block vs Small Block challenge was created for 3 nights or racing starting on June 27, August 15 and on September 11. A new 2-day weekend called ‘’Rumble on the Seaway’’ will highlight several divisions of racing on September 10 and 11. The Fireball Enduro will return as a 2-day event on September 18 and 19.

‘’The full schedule will be announced in the coming months as we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Our hope is to present a normal schedule but several out of our control factors such as the border closures and mandatory health and safety restrictions might change influence some changes in our calendar’’ explains Martin Bélanger.

For more information on the upcoming season at Cornwall, please visit the website at www.cornwallspeedway.com you can add us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cornwallspeedway , twitter at @cms_speedway, and now on Instagram under Cornwall Speedway, we will use these media platforms for results and contests over the summer.