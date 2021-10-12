City to accept applications to subsidized spay/ neuter program

October 12, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 22 min on October 12, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
Photo provided by OSPCA.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has announced that it will be accepting applications for a subsidized spay/ neuter program starting on Oct. 25.

Taking place during the month of November, eligible residents can have up-to five cats fixed for free.

“The program will assist residents in fixing their cats, and help control the cat population in Cornwall. The program will support low-income households in fixing pets over six months of age or under eight years of age,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.

Applicants will need to submit the following documentation with their application:

  • Identification (like driver’s license, OHIP, passport, status card)
  • 2020 Revenue Canada Notice of Assessment (for a copy of this document, call Revenue Canada at 1-800-959-8281)
  • Bill (such as telephone, cable, electricity, natural gas, property tax, water/sewer bill, or lease agreement)

Applicants who are accepted into the program will be contacted by the OSPCA to book an appointment.

The application will be available on the city’s website the week of Oct. 25.

