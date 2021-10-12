Fire Safety education

CORNWALL, Ontario – The 2021 Fire Prevention Week in Canada was held between Oct. 3 and 9 with the theme this year being “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. On Saturday October 9, the Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) held a Fire Prevention Open House behind the east end station of the Cornwall Police Services at 330 Montreal Rd.

Matthew Stephenson, Deputy Chief of the Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) commented the free event provided visitors with the opportunity to view displays from several community organizations including the Cornwall Police Services, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Cornwall SDG Paramedic Service.

During the event, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) provided a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

When asked about attended, he explained 100 people had pre-registered for either the morning or afternoons sessions, which was the maximum number allowed. Participants were able to speak with first responders and see their vehicles while enjoying a slice of pizza, piece of cake or a bottle of water.

Children were provided a passport which was stamped at the different stations which were able to be exchanged for a gift when they were ready to leave the event. Sparky the Fire Dog made an appearance during the event, which delighted people of all ages who were able to take photos of the loveable canine.

During the two sessions, a grease fire demonstration and an extraction simulation using the Jaws of Life equipment. People were able to see both the cutter and spreader which are used in the rescue operation. The Jaws of Life demonstration provided visitors with the opportunity to see and understand the steps involved in an extraction from a vehicle following an accident. Each step of the procedure was carefully explained before it was demonstrated in an informative and educational manner.

An event such as this provides the public with the opportunity to learn about fire safety as well as meeting our first responders, seeing the vehicles they use and learn about community safety.