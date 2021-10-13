Cornwall continues to lead the way in active cases

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall continues to lead the way in active COVID-19 cases, with 65 of the 162 active COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region being in the city as of Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Cornwall also still lags behind the rest of the health unit in vaccinations, with between 76.9 per cent and 83.4 per cent of residents in Cornwall having received one dose and between 70.7 per cent and 76.9 per cent having received two doses.

Other areas of the health unit have much higher rates of vaccination, with the rest of the health unit having between 81.2 per cent and 93.5 per cent of residents having received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The only exception to this trend is Hawkesbury, which has similarly low rates of vaccination with 73.7 per cent of residents having two vaccine doses.

Cornwall also has a high rate of positivity when compared to the rest of the EOHU with a positivity rate of between 4.5 per cent and six per cent with Casselman being the next closest at five per cent positivity rate.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that two factors were driving the COVID numbers in the EOHU, schools and the unvaccinated.

“By far, the majority of cases in our schools are not fully vaccinated,” he said.

Of the active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU, 77.5 per cent were individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Roumeliotis said however that Cornwall’s numbers had improved since the previous week and he stated that they will continue to improve if vaccination numbers increase.

As of Thursday, there are 162 active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU, with 65 in Cornwall, 19 in the northern portion of Akwesasne, zero in South Dundas, eight in South Stormont, eight in South Glengarry, two in North Glengarry, three in North Stormont, seven in North Dundas, three in Russell, 34 in Casselman, three in The Nation, two in Champlain, four in Hawkesbury, zero in East Hawkesbury, three in Clarence-Rockland, and one in Alfred & Plantagenet.

There are currently 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the EOHU region, with six in a Critical Care Unit. There have been 116 deaths due to COVID-19 since March of 2020.