Goslings Initiative finishes up their first Children’s Art Contest 

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Gosling Initiative has announced three lucky winners for their Erin Lee book giveaway.

Oct. 3, 2021, the Cornwall Gosling Initiatives third contest came to a close, with their final winners being announced. Three lucky winners were randomly selected by draw to win signed copies of author, Erin Lee’s most recent book, Out of Season.

The winners were Elliot, age seven, Sophia, age eight, and Elise, age nine, who each drew a self-portrait and submitted their drawings through the Gosling Website.

The children met with Lee for a photoshoot and to get their signed books. Excited to meet an author for the first time, the children were ecstatic. The final winner Elliot even prepared some questions to ask Lee.

“It’s not every day a child gets to meet the author of a book they can hold in their hands, and the Cornwall Gosling Initiative is glad we could make it happen,” said Sarah Silman, co-founder of the Goslings Initiative.

Plans have been made by the Gosling Initiative to continue holding contests in the future, with their next big event being a writing challenge.

“We are getting ready for our next endeavour, another writing challenge with more great prizes in the hopes to engage even more children in the area,” said Silman.