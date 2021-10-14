Menstrual Product Dispensers installed in all UCDSB schools

October 14, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 15 min on October 13, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Menstrual Product Dispensers installed in all UCDSB schools
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that it has installed menstrual product dispensers in all of its schools across Eastern Ontario.

Last spring, then Student Trustee Tain Hughes brought forward a motion asking the UCDSB to formulate a policy to provide free menstrual products to students.

As a result of Hughes’ effort, the UCDSB purchased and has now installed 337 dispensing units.

“At all our schools, we want students to feel accepted and understood, and allow for open communication to resolve the issues we face with a goal to improve ourselves daily,” said incumbent UCDSB Student Trustee Eshal Ali. “This policy is a large step in the right direction as it helps resolve the issue of economic strain, increase equitability and accessibility, and the awareness of student needs.”

UCDSB Chair John McAllister said that this measure makes access to menstrual products consistent across all of the board’s schools.

“While we have always had menstrual products available in schools, it was made apparent that we weren’t being consistent across the board. Now, all students will know where to get the products they need, when they need them, without having to worry,” said McAllister. “We’re also appreciative that the province has recently added support to this initiative by supplying free products to our schools.”

This comes one-week after the province announced a plan to distribute six million free menstrual products to school boards per year.

The products will be provided through a deal between the province and Shoppers Drugmart.

“Through the strong advocacy of young leaders in our schools, it has become extremely clear that menstrual products are a necessity, not a luxury,” said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “This agreement will help remove barriers for women and girls by allowing them to access products at school, free of charge. It is another important way that we are helping to build more inclusive schools that empower all girls to have the confidence to succeed.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG council looks to reform Warden replacement
Regional News

SDG council looks to reform Warden replacement

CORNWALL, Ontario - The practice of drawing a name from a hat to settle a tie in the SDG Counties Warden election will be a thing of…

RRCA Sets Sights on Invasive Plants at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area
Regional News

RRCA Sets Sights on Invasive Plants at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) staff have recently completed…