Ontario launches digital vaccine certification system

ONTARIO – On Friday, Oct. 15, the province of Ontario launched a new digital COVID-19 vaccine certification system.

The system allows fully vaccinated Ontario residents to download a Quick Response (QR) code, which is a digital image containing information that can be scanned and read by a smart phone. The code can be downloaded from the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination Portal.

Fully vaccinated residents born between January and April are able to download their code until 11:59 p.m. on Friday; those born between May and August may download their code between 12 a.m. on Oct. 16 to 11:59 p.m. that day; those who’s birthdays are between September and December may download their code between 12 am. on Oct. 17 and 11:59 p.m. that day. As of Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 a.m. all fully vaccinated Ontario residents regardless of their birth month will be able to download their code.

“I want to thank every Ontarian for their patience and cooperation as we’ve implemented our proof of vaccination policy,” said Premier Doug Ford. “The enhanced vaccine certificates and Verify Ontario app will give our businesses further comfort in their ability to operate safely as we take further steps to protect people’s privacy. These certificates remain a key element of our plan to protect the gains we have made while avoiding future lockdowns.”

Along with the launching of the QR code system, the province has also launched a smart phone app called Verify Ontario. Businesses can download the app for free and use it to verify a person’s vaccination status by scanning their QR code. The Verify Ontario app is available in the Apple App Store and other similar digital stores.

The province of Ontario is requiring certain businesses like restaurants and bars to check for proof of vaccination. Proof of vaccination is also required in some other settings including public events like concerts.

Businesses will still be required to take down their patrons contact information for contact tracing purposes and patrons will also still be required to present a government issued photo ID along with their QR code.