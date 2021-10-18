Carma Williams elected Warden of SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario – At their meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, The United Counties of SD&G voted to elect Carma Williams, Deputy Mayor of North Glengarry, as Warden for 2022, the final year of the current Council’s term.

“It is an honour that my colleagues around the Council table saw fit to put their trust in me,” said Williams. “The County finds itself well positioned as we enter what I believe is the beginning of the end of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our region. We have seen record development in SDG. It is now Council’s job to capitalize on this momentum and ensure that the County continues to provide programming and services that will benefit all those that call this region their home.”

Williams is only the second woman to hold the position of Warden in the 171-year history of the United Counties of SD&G. The last woman to hold the position was Estella Rose in 2008, who was then Deputy Mayor of North Dundas.

Williams was nominated for the position by North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser, and her nomination was seconded by South Glengarry Councillor Stephanie Jaworski.

South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis was also nominated. Council did not share the vote counts for each candidate, only disclosing who was the winner.

The United Counties of SD&G also recently considered changes to the way that the Warden is elected, but these changes will only come into effect in the 2022-2026 term of Council.