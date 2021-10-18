Mental Wellness Dinner Workshop Thursday

As part of Small Business Week, the Chamber and ACCFutures & the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre will host a vital dinner Workshop on Mental Wellness in the workplace.

Small business owners and their employees are under tremendous pressure due to the effects of COVID19. The government has focused on financial supports, but little has been done to address the mental wellness of the Small Business Community. According to the CFIB, nearly half of business owners (48 percent) report they have suffered from mental health issues due to the pandemic.

We invite you to a dinner workshop featuring Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promotor of Canadian Mental Health Association, and BEA+ Citizen of the Year Stephen Douris. Join us at ESCA Thursday at 5 pm to discuss strategies to ensure that you remain mentally healthy. Resources will be shared to assist you and your team. Registration Link

We have several workshops throughout the day on COVID Debt Repayment, Hiring and Recruitment. Learn more here: https://cornwallchamber.com/bridges-to-better-business/

KEYNOTE SPEAKER EVENT sponsored by BDC

Thursday, October 21, 5 pm – 7 pm

Speakers:

Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promotor, Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East

Stephen Douris

ESCA Gourmet Pizza + Bar Patio

$20.00 per ticket. Dinner is included with the ticket price. Limited Tickets Available.

Registration Link