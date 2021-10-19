Job Fair on now

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Job Fair is happening now.
The Job Fair will be held at the Benson Centre over 5 days stretching from October 19 to October 27. The event is organized by the Social Development Council (SDC) and is free and open to anyone seeking employment opportunities in Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, and Akwesasne.
“Recruitment has emerged as the number one issue facing local employers as there are currently over 250 positions open in the region right now,” says Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the SDC. “The Job Fair is an effective way to connect job seekers and recruiters and at the same time showcase the community.”
Each Job Fair day will feature two sessions to allow people with different schedules attend the event:
- 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
- 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Access to the job fair will be controlled to meet local public health and safety guidelines. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the building.
2021 Job Fair Schedule and Participants
October 19 – Hospitality, Retail and Office Admin
- Sodexo – NAV CENTRE
- Caisse Desjardins Ontario
- Gestion Charles EMA Gagnon
- Sheep’s Head Bistro
- MSi
- Primerica Financial Services
- Sun Life
- Kelsey’s Cornwall
- Contact North
- McDonald’s
October 20 – Manufacturing and Logistics
- Hood Packaging
- GTU International
- Lanthier Bakery
- Matrix Logistics
- Biscuits Leclerc
- Drake
- Ridgewood Industries
- Morbern Inc.
- Minimax Express
- Titanium Transportation Group
October 21 – Manufacturing and Logistics
- Olymel
- SigmaPoint Technologies
- Walmart Logistics
- Ridgewood
- Alexandria Moulding
- KP Windows
- Longevity Acrylics Inc.
- CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions
- Skanna Systems Investigations Inc.
- CHEP
October 26 – Construction and Trades
- Bourgon Construction
- Done Right Roofing
- Marc Viau Mechanical Inc
- TTEC
- Clean All Environmental Services
- JLD-LAGUE
- Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders
- Canadian Forces
October 27 – Health and Social Services
- Plan A Glengarry
- Dundas Manor Limited
- Community Living Stormont County
- Bayshore Home Care Solutions
- Cornwall Community Hospital
- Happy Face Nursery School
- Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital
- The Children’s Aid Society
- Open Hands
- EORLA Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association
This is the seventh consecutive year that area employers have come together to hold a Job Fair in Cornwall. The event typically features over 30 employers and attracts well over 500 job seekers from across the region.
Available Jobs
Job seekers will be able to speak directly to recruiters at the Job Fair, and personally hand over their résumés. A list of available jobs in Cornwall can be found here:
About the Job Fair
The Cornwall and Area Job Fair organized by the Employability Network of the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, and is sponsored by the City of Cornwall, Cornwall Economic Development, Job Zone d’ Emploi, Glengarry Interagency Group, Eastern Ontario Training Board and the Akwesasne Area Management Board.