Job Fair on now

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Job Fair is happening now.

The Job Fair will be held at the Benson Centre over 5 days stretching from October 19 to October 27. The event is organized by the Social Development Council (SDC) and is free and open to anyone seeking employment opportunities in Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, and Akwesasne.

“Recruitment has emerged as the number one issue facing local employers as there are currently over 250 positions open in the region right now,” says Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the SDC. “The Job Fair is an effective way to connect job seekers and recruiters and at the same time showcase the community.”

Each Job Fair day will feature two sessions to allow people with different schedules attend the event:

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Access to the job fair will be controlled to meet local public health and safety guidelines. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter the building.

2021 Job Fair Schedule and Participants

October 19 – Hospitality, Retail and Office Admin

Sodexo – NAV CENTRE

Caisse Desjardins Ontario

Gestion Charles EMA Gagnon

Sheep’s Head Bistro

MSi

Primerica Financial Services

Sun Life

Kelsey’s Cornwall

Contact North

McDonald’s

October 20 – Manufacturing and Logistics

Hood Packaging

GTU International

Lanthier Bakery

Matrix Logistics

Biscuits Leclerc

Drake

Ridgewood Industries

Morbern Inc.

Minimax Express

Titanium Transportation Group

October 21 – Manufacturing and Logistics

Olymel

SigmaPoint Technologies

Walmart Logistics

Ridgewood

Alexandria Moulding

KP Windows

Longevity Acrylics Inc.

CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions

Skanna Systems Investigations Inc.

CHEP

October 26 – Construction and Trades

Bourgon Construction

Done Right Roofing

Marc Viau Mechanical Inc

TTEC

Clean All Environmental Services

JLD-LAGUE

Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders

Canadian Forces

October 27 – Health and Social Services

Plan A Glengarry

Dundas Manor Limited

Community Living Stormont County

Bayshore Home Care Solutions

Cornwall Community Hospital

Happy Face Nursery School

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital

The Children’s Aid Society

Open Hands

EORLA Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association

This is the seventh consecutive year that area employers have come together to hold a Job Fair in Cornwall. The event typically features over 30 employers and attracts well over 500 job seekers from across the region.

Available Jobs

Job seekers will be able to speak directly to recruiters at the Job Fair, and personally hand over their résumés. A list of available jobs in Cornwall can be found here:

About the Job Fair

The Cornwall and Area Job Fair organized by the Employability Network of the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, and is sponsored by the City of Cornwall, Cornwall Economic Development, Job Zone d’ Emploi, Glengarry Interagency Group, Eastern Ontario Training Board and the Akwesasne Area Management Board.