Rosary Rally held in Cornwall and SD&G

October 19, 2021 at 14 h 30 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Rosary Rally held in Cornwall and SD&G
Angela Gaudet speaks at the Rosary Rally mass at St. Columban's Church in Cornwall. Photo credit: Guy Coté.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall and SD&G Catholic churches participated in the annual Rosary Rally this past Saturday.

Every year, Catholic churches celebrate the Rosary Rally in remembrance of the Miracle of Fátima, which occurred in

Portugal in 1917 where an apparition of the Virgin Mary appeared to a group of young children.

Events were held in French and English in churches around Cornwall and SD&G including St. Columban’s Church and in French at the Co-cathedral of the Nativity, where Ottawa-Cornwall Archbishop Marcel Damphousse was in attendance for the noon hour mass.

Damphousse then attended a second ceremony at the Diocese’s newest Basilica in Alexandria at St. Finnan’s Church.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions tours Akwesasne, SD&G, and Cornwall
Regional News

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions tours Akwesasne, SD&G, and Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - Provincial Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo toured…

Third fatal motorcycle accident in Cornwall and SD&G in a week
Regional News

Third fatal motorcycle accident in Cornwall and SD&G in a week

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario - (NORTH DUNDAS,ON) - On June 4, 2021 shortly before 5:00 p.m Stormont, Dundas…

Carma Williams elected Warden of SD&G
Regional News

Carma Williams elected Warden of SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario - At their meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, The United Counties of SD&G voted to elect Carma Williams, Deputy Mayor…