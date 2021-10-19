Rosary Rally held in Cornwall and SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall and SD&G Catholic churches participated in the annual Rosary Rally this past Saturday.

Every year, Catholic churches celebrate the Rosary Rally in remembrance of the Miracle of Fátima, which occurred in

Portugal in 1917 where an apparition of the Virgin Mary appeared to a group of young children.

Events were held in French and English in churches around Cornwall and SD&G including St. Columban’s Church and in French at the Co-cathedral of the Nativity, where Ottawa-Cornwall Archbishop Marcel Damphousse was in attendance for the noon hour mass.

Damphousse then attended a second ceremony at the Diocese’s newest Basilica in Alexandria at St. Finnan’s Church.