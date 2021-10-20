Library launches new logo and strategic plan

October 20, 2021 at 14 h 35 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Library launches new logo and strategic plan
Library CEO Helen McCutcheon with the Library's new logo (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Public Library launched their new logo and strategic plan on Wednesday, Oct. 20 as a part of National Library Week.

The new logo represents an open book, with four shapes in the book representing the St. Lawrence River and the four pillars of the Library’s new strategic plan. The new logo has multiple colours, which are reflected in the newly re-painted interior of the library and represent the different ways that the library serves the community.

The four pillars of the new strategic plan emphasize meaningful partnerships, exceptional service, space and experience, strong communications, and operational excellence.

“I want to thank all of the people who provided their feedback to our strategic plan,” said Jennifer Jarvis, Library Board Chair.

Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant who was at the unveiling said that the Library continued to have the city’s full support.

“The Library has always had the full support of City Council,” he said. “We have always been there to help and that is not going to change.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police services search St. Lawrence River after boat found abandoned
Local News

Police services search St. Lawrence River after boat found abandoned

CORNWALL, Ontario - Early this afternoon, CPS received a report of an abandoned vessel floating in the…

New cross installed at St. Columban’s
Local News

New cross installed at St. Columban’s

CORNWALL, Ontario - The church steeple at St. Columban’s Church has been restored and a new cross installed by Cleroux Renovations…