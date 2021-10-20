Library launches new logo and strategic plan

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Public Library launched their new logo and strategic plan on Wednesday, Oct. 20 as a part of National Library Week.

The new logo represents an open book, with four shapes in the book representing the St. Lawrence River and the four pillars of the Library’s new strategic plan. The new logo has multiple colours, which are reflected in the newly re-painted interior of the library and represent the different ways that the library serves the community.

The four pillars of the new strategic plan emphasize meaningful partnerships, exceptional service, space and experience, strong communications, and operational excellence.

“I want to thank all of the people who provided their feedback to our strategic plan,” said Jennifer Jarvis, Library Board Chair.

Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant who was at the unveiling said that the Library continued to have the city’s full support.

“The Library has always had the full support of City Council,” he said. “We have always been there to help and that is not going to change.”