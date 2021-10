CORNWALL, Ontario – Early this afternoon, CPS received a report of an abandoned vessel floating in the area of the Three Nations Bridge.

CPS and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are currently assisting in a multi-agency investigation, involving a search of the water ways along the St. Lawrence River.

If you recognize this boat or have any information that can assist, please call CPS at 613-932-2110 ext 3 or Akwesasne Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000.