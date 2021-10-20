SDG Library to host Margaret Atwood Nov. 17

October 20, 2021 — Changed at 10 h 34 min on October 20, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SDG Library to host Margaret Atwood Nov. 17
Canadian author Margaret Atwood.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The SDG Library system will be hosting Canadian author Margaret Atwood on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be moderated by CBC Radio’s All in a Day host Alan Neal.

Guests to the event will have an opportunity to submit questions to be asked to the Giller Prize winning author who is well known for her work that includes books like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Robber Bride, Alias Grace and much more.

The event is meant to be to be a grand finale to the celebrations around National Library Month, which is in October, and the SDG Library system’s 50th anniversary.

SDG Library’s Charlotte Halstead said that if she had a chance to ask Atwood a question, it would be about any parallels she might see between her classic, The Handmaid’s Tale and modern society.

Guests for the event on Nov. 17 will be limited to SDG Library members. Anyone living, working, attending school or owning property in SD&G can register to become a member of the SDG Library for free. Those living in Cornwall can purchase a membership for a $35 annual fee.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local parent collects pumpkins to give students a fun Halloween activity
A&E Plus

Local parent collects pumpkins to give students a fun Halloween activity

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – Kim Lauzon, Parent Council Member for Williamstown Public School (WPS), created…

Local artisan duo raising money for breast cancer awareness
A&E Plus

Local artisan duo raising money for breast cancer awareness

CORNWALL, Ontario – Homespun Lovey has created a fundraiser to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.  October is Breast Cancer…