SDG Library to host Margaret Atwood Nov. 17

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The SDG Library system will be hosting Canadian author Margaret Atwood on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be moderated by CBC Radio’s All in a Day host Alan Neal.

Guests to the event will have an opportunity to submit questions to be asked to the Giller Prize winning author who is well known for her work that includes books like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Robber Bride, Alias Grace and much more.

The event is meant to be to be a grand finale to the celebrations around National Library Month, which is in October, and the SDG Library system’s 50th anniversary.

SDG Library’s Charlotte Halstead said that if she had a chance to ask Atwood a question, it would be about any parallels she might see between her classic, The Handmaid’s Tale and modern society.

Guests for the event on Nov. 17 will be limited to SDG Library members. Anyone living, working, attending school or owning property in SD&G can register to become a member of the SDG Library for free. Those living in Cornwall can purchase a membership for a $35 annual fee.