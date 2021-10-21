Agapè Centre’s One-Bag Challenge on now

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Agapè Centre’s annual One-Bag Challenge foodraiser is happening now, until Friday, Oct. 22.

The Agapè Centre is asking residents to donate one bag of groceries to their food bank.

Foods that the Agapè Centre is most in need of are ones that have a long shelf-life and are high in protein such as canned beans, peanut butter, lentils, and canned meats.

Agapè Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau said that while those foods are ideal, they really need any donations that people can spare to help them stock their shelves, as the demand on their services seem to grow on a weekly basis.

Prior to the pandemic, the Agapè Centre served roughly 1,200 people through its food bank. Nearly two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agapè Centre now serves 1,500 people, 500 of which are children.

Bags of food donations can be dropped off at the Agapè Centre, and it is recommended that drop offs be made during normal hours of operation. The Agapè Centre is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

In addition to their One-Bag Challenge foodraiser, the Agapè Centre is also preparing for its annual Hunger Awareness Challenge.

The Hunger Awareness Challenge asks a few members of the community to try and live off of one-week’s worth of food from the Agapè Centre food bank. The participants also are allowed to spend just $20 on food items for that week.

The challenge is meant to show the public what it is like to live on a limited food budget and the relevant choices that have to be made about nutrition.