October 21, 2021 at 10 h 12 min
Provided by OPP
Fatal crash on Hwy 401 near Iroquois
OPP Emblem.

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 21, 2021 shortly after 7:00 a.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Eastbound ( MM 738 – Iroquois), South Dundas Township.

Initial Investigation has indicated that shortly after 7:00 a.m, an eastbound passenger vehicle left the roadway, for reasons under investigation, and rolled over in the ditch on Highway 401, South Dundas Township

The adult driver of the eastbound passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at scene.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

