CDSBEO launches new guide to help students struggling with mental health and substance use

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) has announced that they are launching a new guide book to help support students who are struggling with their mental health or substance use.

Titled Guide for Working Together to Respond to Children and Youth Struggling with Substance Use, Addictions and Mental Health Concerns, the guide was developed in coordination with 11 community partners including mental health agencies, hospitals and Kids Help Phone.

The guide is meant specifically to help students who have been struggling with their mental health and have turned to substance use to cope. The guide will help the school board and community partners connect these students to local resources that can help them reach recovery.

“The CDSBEO is proud to announce a refresh to the Guide for Working Together to Respond to Children and Youth Struggling with Substance Use, Addictions and Mental Health Concerns. Now more than ever, as we support our families moving out of a global pandemic, collaboration between school boards and community partners is essential to respond to student needs,” said Norma McDonald, Superintendent of School Effectiveness.

In addition to this guide, CDSBEO Mental Health Leader Michelle Neville is also offering mental health training to staff including Core Addiction Practice (CAP) training and Mental Health First Aid for Adults who Interact with Youth.

To learn more about the mental health initiatives of the CDSBEO, please visit http://www.cdsbeo.on.ca/our-programs/mental-health/.