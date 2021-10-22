CPS officers recognized in virtual ceremony

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Thursday, October 21st, 2021, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and Cornwall Police Association (CPA) held its 26th Annual Retirement and Recognition Evening. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held in a virtual format. Award recipients were presented their awards in advance of the evening and a subsequent photo and video compilation was shared with the members in order to capture the hard work and dedication of approximately 60 employees.

The event featured a tribute to retirees of the service, as well as honoured members for their years of service with presentations of Police Exemplary Medals and Long Service Awards. Awards of Excellence, including awards for Team Achievement, Preservation of Life, Excellence in Investigation and Dedication to Duty, were presented by the Cornwall Police Services Board.

Other highlights of the event included the presentation of the CPA Community Hero Award, where recipient, Ms. Tasha Laberge, was honoured for assisting several officers after they were assaulted with bear spray during a call for service.

The recipients of the awards are as follows:

RETIREES

Constable Constance Troutman

Detective Staff Sergeant Kurt Fraser

Ms. Shelley Rochon

POLICE EXEMPLARY SERVICE 30 YEAR MEDAL

Staff Sergeant George Knezevic

POLICE EXEMPLARY SERVICE 20 YEAR MEDAL

Constable Andrew Arbic

Sergeant Patrick Paquette

Acting Staff Sergeant Robin McIntosh

Sergeant Emidio Piunno

CPS LONG SERVICE AWARDS – 30 YEARS

Staff Sergeant Daniel Maillé

Staff Sergeant George Knezevic

25 YEARS

Acting Chief Shawna Spowart

Constable Sherri Cameron

Sergeant Scott Coulter

20 YEARS

Special Constable Luanne Doll

Ms. Christine Laprade

Sergeant Emidio Piunno

15 YEARS

Constable Jennifer Payment

Detective Constable Michel Riel

Constable Stephen Whitehorne

Constable Patrick Depratto

Ms. Angela Brissard

Ms. Mylène Lacroix

Ms. Rosanne Purcell

10 YEARS

Constable Justin Wheeler

Constable Matthew Brush

Special Constable Georges Levere

Ms. Karley Kuzevski

Mr. Patrick Marcotte Constable

Melanie Chartrand

Ms. Renée Gallagher

DEDICATION TO DUTY – YEAR 2020

Detective Constable Darrell Blakely

Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis

CORNWALL POLICE SERVICES BOARD AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

DEDICATION

Cst. Gabriel Perreault

PRESERVATION OF LIFE

Cst. Tylor Boileau

TEAM ACHIEVEMENT

Cst. Justin Lafleur

Cst. Jason Mines

Cst. Joshua Begin

Cst. Jessica Legue

Cst. Travis Bergeron

Cst. Nygel Pelletier

Cst. Elizabeth Crosby

D/Sgt. Mark Anderson

A/Sgt. Scott Bonneville

Ms. Karley Kuzevski

Ms. Alexandra Roach

Ms. Angela Brissard

TEAM ACHIEVEMENT

Ms. Jody Sheard

Ms. Christine Laprade

Ms. Erin Moquin

Sgt. Matthew Lemire

Cst. Steven Jarvo

Cst. Patrick Collins

Cst. Brittany MacGillivray

Cst. Dave Langlois

Cst. Eric Stewart

Cst. Gabriel Perreault

D/Cst. Gary Lee

EXCELLENCE IN INVESTIGATION

Cst. Rodney Degray

Sgt. David MacLean

Cst. Stephen Whitehorne

D/Cst. Jeff Wannamaker

Cst. Alex Roy

D/Cst. Darrell Blakely

D/Cst. Carole Walker

A/Sgt. Jamie Day

PRESERVATION OF LIFE

Cst. Rodney Degray

CORNWALL POLICE ASSOCIATION COMMUNITY HERO AWARD

Ms. Tasha Laberge

The final piece of recognition during the virtual ceremony was honouring Chief Danny Aikman on his retirement after over forty-one years in policing. Messages of congratulations were shared with him from various community members and employees.

The CPS and CPA would like to congratulate all award recipients on their achievements. The work demonstrated through these awards directly aligns with the CPS values of integrity, respect and empathy, all the while working towards our vision of “a safer Cornwall.”