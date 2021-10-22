CPS officers recognized in virtual ceremony

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Thursday, October 21st, 2021, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and Cornwall Police Association (CPA) held its 26th Annual Retirement and Recognition Evening. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held in a virtual format. Award recipients were presented their awards in advance of the evening and a subsequent photo and video compilation was shared with the members in order to capture the hard work and dedication of approximately 60 employees.
The event featured a tribute to retirees of the service, as well as honoured members for their years of service with presentations of Police Exemplary Medals and Long Service Awards. Awards of Excellence, including awards for Team Achievement, Preservation of Life, Excellence in Investigation and Dedication to Duty, were presented by the Cornwall Police Services Board.
Other highlights of the event included the presentation of the CPA Community Hero Award, where recipient, Ms. Tasha Laberge, was honoured for assisting several officers after they were assaulted with bear spray during a call for service.
The recipients of the awards are as follows:
RETIREES
Constable Constance Troutman
Detective Staff Sergeant Kurt Fraser
Ms. Shelley Rochon
POLICE EXEMPLARY SERVICE 30 YEAR MEDAL
Staff Sergeant George Knezevic
POLICE EXEMPLARY SERVICE 20 YEAR MEDAL
Constable Andrew Arbic
Sergeant Patrick Paquette
Acting Staff Sergeant Robin McIntosh
Sergeant Emidio Piunno
CPS LONG SERVICE AWARDS – 30 YEARS
Staff Sergeant Daniel Maillé
Staff Sergeant George Knezevic
25 YEARS
Acting Chief Shawna Spowart
Constable Sherri Cameron
Sergeant Scott Coulter
20 YEARS
Special Constable Luanne Doll
Ms. Christine Laprade
Sergeant Emidio Piunno
15 YEARS
Constable Jennifer Payment
Detective Constable Michel Riel
Constable Stephen Whitehorne
Constable Patrick Depratto
Ms. Angela Brissard
Ms. Mylène Lacroix
Ms. Rosanne Purcell
10 YEARS
Constable Justin Wheeler
Constable Matthew Brush
Special Constable Georges Levere
Ms. Karley Kuzevski
Mr. Patrick Marcotte Constable
Melanie Chartrand
Ms. Renée Gallagher
DEDICATION TO DUTY – YEAR 2020
Detective Constable Darrell Blakely
Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis
CORNWALL POLICE SERVICES BOARD AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE
DEDICATION
Cst. Gabriel Perreault
PRESERVATION OF LIFE
Cst. Tylor Boileau
TEAM ACHIEVEMENT
Cst. Justin Lafleur
Cst. Jason Mines
Cst. Joshua Begin
Cst. Jessica Legue
Cst. Travis Bergeron
Cst. Nygel Pelletier
Cst. Elizabeth Crosby
D/Sgt. Mark Anderson
A/Sgt. Scott Bonneville
Ms. Karley Kuzevski
Ms. Alexandra Roach
Ms. Angela Brissard
TEAM ACHIEVEMENT
Ms. Jody Sheard
Ms. Christine Laprade
Ms. Erin Moquin
Sgt. Matthew Lemire
Cst. Steven Jarvo
Cst. Patrick Collins
Cst. Brittany MacGillivray
Cst. Dave Langlois
Cst. Eric Stewart
Cst. Gabriel Perreault
D/Cst. Gary Lee
EXCELLENCE IN INVESTIGATION
Cst. Rodney Degray
Sgt. David MacLean
Cst. Stephen Whitehorne
D/Cst. Jeff Wannamaker
Cst. Alex Roy
D/Cst. Darrell Blakely
D/Cst. Carole Walker
A/Sgt. Jamie Day
PRESERVATION OF LIFE
Cst. Rodney Degray
CORNWALL POLICE ASSOCIATION COMMUNITY HERO AWARD
Ms. Tasha Laberge
The final piece of recognition during the virtual ceremony was honouring Chief Danny Aikman on his retirement after over forty-one years in policing. Messages of congratulations were shared with him from various community members and employees.
The CPS and CPA would like to congratulate all award recipients on their achievements. The work demonstrated through these awards directly aligns with the CPS values of integrity, respect and empathy, all the while working towards our vision of “a safer Cornwall.”