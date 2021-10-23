Franco-Ontarien children’s show films at Cornwall Library

CORNWALL, Ontario – Children’s TV show #CouleurDuNord was filming in Cornwall and on Friday, Oct. 22, they invited the public to take part in the last segment of the show to be filmed and to unveil a new mural at the Cornwall Public Library.

The mural was created by host Mique Michelle, an artist who has created other murals across Northern Ontario, Ottawa, France, and previously in Cornwall as well.

Michelle was aided in the creation of her mural with the help of four local youths, who also accompanied her as the show filmed in different locations around Cornwall, including at local businesses like Fairy Sweet and the Happy Popcorn Co.

“#CouleurDuNord is all about highlighting Franco-Ontarien communities across Northern Ontario,” said the show’s Executive Producer Rennata Lopez. “It is all about celebrating our heritage and culture.”

#CouleurDuNord also celebrates Canadian Indigenous culture, and Mohawk dancer Farrah King was invited to take part in the filming of the final segment of the episode.

Also invited to take part and speak in the final episode were Canadian Senator Bernadette Clement and Cornwall City Councillor Carilyne Hébert.

#CouleurDuNord is preparing to complete filming on its first season. The first season of the show will have 10 episodes, and the episode featuring Cornwall will be the ninth of the series.

Cornwall residents were invited to view the filming of the final segment of the episode and they served as the live studio audience for this segment of the show.