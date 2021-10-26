Santa Claus parade is on this year

October 26, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 38 min on October 26, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Santa Claus Parade committee has announced that the City of Cornwall will have a full parade this year. Last year’s parade was shifted to a drive thru format due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s parade will take place on Nov. 20 starting at 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Secondary School and will follow its traditional route along Second St. to Augustus St.

This year, 2021, marks the 50th anniversary of the Cornwall Santa Claus Parade.

“The theme of this years parade will be 50 years of Christmas. The committee and many others will be working hard behind the scenes to get Santa’s float ready for him when he visits. There will be no reception after the parade, but winners will be notified shortly after the parade so be sure to join in. Encourage local businesses, schools, groups, service clubs and families to enter a float at no charge,” said Parade Chairperson Terry Muir in a statement to the media.

The parade is made possible thanks to the Cornwall Service Club Council, and through financial support from local businesses who sponsor the parade.

“Donations are very welcome to help continue the parade in Cornwall, and we would appreciate the financial support of any businesses that would like to be recognized as supporters of the parade,” said Muir.

