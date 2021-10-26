Trades, healthcare, social services featured at Job Fair this week

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Job Fair continues this week with its last two days of the more than week long event being on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Benson Centre in Cornwall.

There are more than 50 employers with a combined 500 plus vacant jobs that have been featured at the Job Fair over the past week.

Each day featured a different industry or sector. Trades are what is on tap for Tuesday, with businesses such as Bergeron Electric, John Deere, and others being featured, as well as institutions where trades can be learned such as St. Lawrence College, the Tri-County Literacy Council, and the Canadian Forces.

On Wednesday, healthcare and social service jobs will be featured from employers including the Cornwall Community Hospital, Glengarry Memorial Hospital, Children’s Aid Society, Bayshore HealthCare and more.

Prospective applicants are asked to bring their resumé, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and a photo ID.

The Social Development Council (SDC), which has organized the Job Fair will be holding a survey of potential applicants at the Job Fair. This survey will help the SDC better understand the labour market in Cornwall and the surrounding area.

Those who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win a $50, $100 or $200 VISA gift card.

The Job Fair runs through two sessions each day, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and another from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Recruitment has emerged as the number one issue facing local employers as there are currently over 250 positions open in the region right now,” says Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the SDC. “The Job Fair is an effective way to connect job seekers and recruiters and at the same time showcase the community.”