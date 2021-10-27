OPG supports Seaway Valley CHC Community Garden

October 27, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on October 26, 2021
Provided by the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre
OPG supports Seaway Valley CHC Community Garden
Pictured are our Community Programs Manager Stephanie Hemmerick alongside Scott Gagnon, who is the R.H. Saunders Work Centre Manager.

The Seaway Valley Community Health Center is grateful to Ontario Power Generation for their generous gift in support of our Community Garden Program! We have 3 community gardens throughout Cornwall that are enjoyed by individuals and families in Cornwall. The benefits of a community garden program go beyond providing a sustainable source of healthy food. Gardening is also great exercise, can promote a sense of belonging and can help relieve stress.

