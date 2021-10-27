The Seaway Valley Community Health Center is grateful to Ontario Power Generation for their generous gift in support of our Community Garden Program! We have 3 community gardens throughout Cornwall that are enjoyed by individuals and families in Cornwall. The benefits of a community garden program go beyond providing a sustainable source of healthy food. Gardening is also great exercise, can promote a sense of belonging and can help relieve stress.
OPG supports Seaway Valley CHC Community Garden
Provided by the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre