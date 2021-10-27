Prevost charged with breach of conditions

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost was arrested and charged on Saturday, Oct. 16 with failure to comply with his release conditions.

In June, Prevost was charged with three counts of of luring a child, contrary to section 172.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code and one count of sexual assault against and adult contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code.

The child luring charges came after an online undercover investigation by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP, Grenville OPP, along with OPP Digital Forensics investigators.

After the charges were announced, Prevost was granted a six-month unpaid leave of absence from his duties as Mayor of South Glengarry by South Glengarry Council and he was removed as Warden of the United Counties of SD&G.

In July, Prevost was arrested and charged for breaching his release conditions, which included not contacting the alleged sexual assault victim and not attending a public park or swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare center, school ground, playground or community center.

An OPP spokesman was unable to clarify what the nature of this latest breach was and it was not included in the SD&G OPP detachment’s weekly police blotter for the week of Oct. 16.

In August, Prevost was under investigation by La Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for allegedly breaching his conditions in an incident in Rivière-Beaudette, QC.

Prevost was released to appear in court on Dec. 1, 2021.