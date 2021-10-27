Prevost charged with breach of conditions

October 27, 2021 at 16 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Prevost charged with breach of conditions
Then Warden Frank Prevost with his chain of office.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost was arrested and charged on Saturday, Oct. 16 with failure to comply with his release conditions.

In June, Prevost was charged with  three counts of of luring a child, contrary to section 172.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code and one count of sexual assault against and adult contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code.

The child luring charges came after an online undercover investigation by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP, Grenville OPP, along with OPP Digital Forensics investigators.

After the charges were announced, Prevost was granted a six-month unpaid leave of absence from his duties as Mayor of South Glengarry by South Glengarry Council and he was removed as Warden of the United Counties of SD&G.

RELATED: Counties respond to charges against Warden

In July, Prevost was arrested and charged for breaching his release conditions, which included not contacting the alleged sexual assault victim and not attending  a public park or swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare center, school ground, playground or community center.

READ MORE: Prevost facing new charge after second arrest

An OPP spokesman was unable to clarify what the nature of this latest breach was and it was not included in the SD&G OPP detachment’s weekly police blotter for the week of Oct. 16.

In August, Prevost was under investigation by La Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for allegedly breaching his conditions in an incident in Rivière-Beaudette, QC.

Prevost was released to appear in court on Dec. 1, 2021.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Confirmed Human Case of West Nile Virus in EOHU Region
Regional News

Confirmed Human Case of West Nile Virus in EOHU Region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is confirming the year’s first human case of West Nile virus in the region. To date, there…

RRCA Partners with South Stormont to Plant 300 Trees at Municipal Office Grounds
Environment

RRCA Partners with South Stormont to Plant 300 Trees at Municipal Office Grounds

Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) board members and staff were recently joined by Township…