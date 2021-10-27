St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre Auxiliary celebrates 75 years

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Auxiliary to St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) and its members celebrate the 75-year anniversary of their organization.

The Auxiliary to the SJCCC was founded in October 1946, by six Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph, in partnership with ten Cornwall women, who had supported and funded multiple different associations that aided the community, prior to this.

“We are an organization of both men and women who give of their time to enhance resident programs at the Centre,” said Anne Vincelli, President of The Auxiliary. “Today our Auxiliary serves the residents, families and staff of St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre where we strive to continue the legacy of the Religious Hospitallers.”

The Auxiliary to the St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre wrote a letter addressing their organizations journey up to this point as well as to give thanks to all members who have been apart of their service.

“To all the Sisters Hospitallers who exemplified compassion and generosity of spirit and became models for each of us to emulate, we commit our efforts to continue a work they inspired. And to each member congratulations for a job well done; for your significant contribution, your every act of generosity and your gift of time, helped to build this organization we call the Auxiliary to St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre,” said Vincelli in a letter to the St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre.

The organization depends on their gift shop, annual rummage sale, Christmas lunch and bazaar, rip open lottery ticket sales, and organized fund-raising events throughout the year to reach a donation target annually for the Centre.