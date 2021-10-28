Four arrested in two drug busts

Cornwall, ON – Four individuals have been taken into custody after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the City of Cornwall.

On the morning of October 27th, 2021, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS), with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrants at a Marlborough Street residence and a William Street residence. During the search, police located a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and synthetic cathinones (bath salts), in addition to an explosive device, BB gun and quantity of Canadian currency.

The approximate value of the drugs and currency seized is estimated to be $10,159.

The following individuals were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Jamal Davy-Gordon, 30, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 6 (methamphetamine x2, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and synthetic cathinones/bath salts)

· Possession of explosives for unlawful purpose

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless use of firearm

· Breach of prohibition order

· Breach of release order x 3 (for failing to abide by curfew, possessing a firearm, and failing to notify a change of address)

Jaygar Rosenberg, 34, of Montreal:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 6 (methamphetamine x2, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and synthetic cathinones/bath salts)

· Possession of explosives for unlawful purpose

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless use of firearm

· Breach of prohibition order x 4

Marc St. Denis, 57, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Rachel Williams, 34, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 6 (methamphetamine x2, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and synthetic cathinones/bath salts)

· Possession of explosives for unlawful purpose

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless use of firearm

· Breach of release order (for failing to notify a change of address)

All of the individuals were held in custody to await a bail hearing, with the exception of Marc St. Denis, who was released to appear in court on January 4th, 2022.

The CPS is working diligently to combat drug trafficking within the City of Cornwall and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.