Marigold Market opens in Lancaster

October 28, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 05 min on October 28, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Marigold Market opens in Lancaster
The grand opening of the Marigold Market. Pictured from left-to-right are South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden, Mallory MacDonald and Christine McCool, owners of Marigold Market, and South Glengarry Township Councillors Sam McDonell and Martin Lang (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

LANCASTER, Ontario – There is a new market in Lancaster that is providing local vendors and artists a space to showcase their talent and products, the Marigold Market. They held their grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Owned and operated by mother and daughter team Christine McCool and Mallory MacDonald, the Marigold Market was MacDonald’s vision to support small local vendors.

“We realized that during the pandemic that we have so many talented people from the area who don’t have a retail space,” said MacDonald. “We thought it was a great way to pair local vendors with Canadian products.”

The Marigold Market’s shelves feature everything from baked goods, to cookware, to scarves, to candles and much more.

Products from over 50 local vendors are featured at Marigold Market, as are other products that McCool and MacDonald have sourced, most of which are from Canada.

In addition to showcasing local vendors, the Marigold Market also showcases local artists.

In their onsite gallery, the Marigold Market will be featuring three artists at a time on a six-week rotation. MacDonald said that when they put out a call for artists, they had a significant response from the local art community, receiving 51 applicants within an hour of issuing their first notice.

MacDonald said that she was excited to see her dream come to fruition and that it has been a joy to start a business with her mom.

“It is the best working with mom,” she said. “We often don’t even have to speak, we just look at each other and know what the other is thinking.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Chamber offers free rapid antigen tests for smaller businesses
Business

Chamber offers free rapid antigen tests for smaller businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – As a part of the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative created by Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC)…

Trades, healthcare, social services featured at Job Fair this week
Business

Trades, healthcare, social services featured at Job Fair this week

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Job Fair continues this week with its last two days of the…