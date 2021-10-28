Marigold Market opens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ontario – There is a new market in Lancaster that is providing local vendors and artists a space to showcase their talent and products, the Marigold Market. They held their grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Owned and operated by mother and daughter team Christine McCool and Mallory MacDonald, the Marigold Market was MacDonald’s vision to support small local vendors.

“We realized that during the pandemic that we have so many talented people from the area who don’t have a retail space,” said MacDonald. “We thought it was a great way to pair local vendors with Canadian products.”

The Marigold Market’s shelves feature everything from baked goods, to cookware, to scarves, to candles and much more.

Products from over 50 local vendors are featured at Marigold Market, as are other products that McCool and MacDonald have sourced, most of which are from Canada.

In addition to showcasing local vendors, the Marigold Market also showcases local artists.

In their onsite gallery, the Marigold Market will be featuring three artists at a time on a six-week rotation. MacDonald said that when they put out a call for artists, they had a significant response from the local art community, receiving 51 applicants within an hour of issuing their first notice.

MacDonald said that she was excited to see her dream come to fruition and that it has been a joy to start a business with her mom.

“It is the best working with mom,” she said. “We often don’t even have to speak, we just look at each other and know what the other is thinking.”