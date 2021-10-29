CPS warns of movers scam

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is warning the public about recent reports of fraudulent moving companies holding the client’s property hostage until additional funds are received.

In these incidents, a citizen enters into a contract with a predetermined quoted price, in order to have their possessions moved from one property to another. After their possessions are loaded into the moving truck, the moving company demands additional funds in order to complete the move.

The CPS would like to warn citizens to be cautious when entering into a contract or agreement with someone you do not know. Ensure you fully understand the meaning of the contract and true cost before singing or agreeing to anything.

Additional tips include:

· Seek recommendations for legitimate companies from friends, family and coworkers.

· Get everything in writing, including times and dates, on company letterhead.

· Make an inventory of the items being moved and supervise the loading and unloading.

· Avoid cash deals, even if they offer a rebate.

· Move valuable items (e.g., jewellery, artwork) and personal documents yourself.

· Check the Consumer Beware List for any complaints and charges against the moving company before entering into an agreement with them.

The Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services provide consumer protection tips at https://www.ontario.ca/page/hiring-mover.