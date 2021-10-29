Creek Road Bridge officially rebuilt

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The official ribbon cutting ceremony of Creek Road Bridge in Dalkeith, was held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Members of North Glengarry Council and staff, Steve Taylor from BTE, along with members of the MacLeod family, were joined by MP Francis Drouin for the event.

The Creek Road Bridge project was an attempt to rebuild the bridge made in 1929, where the main objectives were to reconstruct the bridge widening the accommodating lanes allowing for the safe passage of two vehicles at once, as well as install hazard markers, and ensure a load rating that matches the current traffic capacity.

The project was made possible by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure (ICP) program, announced in March 2019. A total of $30 billion dollars of Federal and Provincial funding was committed to the support of public transit, green infrastructure, community, cultural and recreation, and rural and northern infrastructure investments.

The total amount of money received for the project was $1.1 million from the Federal government, and $800,000 from the Provincial government.

“I think we’re all excited to be out here today to officially open the new Creek Road Bridge,” said Mayor MacDonald, “Our bridge program at North Glengarry has been a priority for Council and completion of this bridge is an important accomplishment”.

BT Engineering conducted a public consultation for design of the bridge, as well as providing professional project management services for the bridge replacement, while giving special consideration to agricultural vehicles.