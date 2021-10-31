Eastern Ontario Health Unit Guidelines for a Safe Halloween

EASTERN ONTARIO – As children and families prepare for Halloween this weekend, following these guidelines and precautions from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) can help to ensure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.

Guidelines for Trick-or Treaters or Those Handing out Treats

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to:

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if mild.

Trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible.

Not wear a costume mask over your face covering, as the costume mask can make it hard to breathe. Instead, consider building a face covering into your costume.

Take turns one at a time when approaching doorsteps. Line up two metres apart if waiting.

Avoid high-touch surfaces and objects (If you can, knock instead of pushing doorbells).

Not sing or shout for treats.

Keep interactions with those handing out treats brief.

Use hand sanitizer often (before and after handling your face covering, when you’re back home from trick-or-treating, and before and after handling or eating treats).

Remember it is not necessary to clean or disinfect pre-packaged treats.

Maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering if participating in indoor activities.

For those handing out treats:

Keep interactions with trick-or-treaters brief.

Wear a face covering if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Only give out purchased and packaged treats.

Do not ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their treats.

Guidelines for Hosting or Attending Halloween Gatherings

If you are hosting or attending a Halloween gathering this weekend, some restrictions remain in place, and events should be no larger than 25 people for indoor locations, and 100 people for outdoor. Masking and physical distancing are recommended at gatherings where not everyone may be vaccinated, or vaccination statuses may be unknown. Other guidelines include stay home if you feel ill or have any symptoms, wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer frequently, and for those who are immunocompromised or high risk, consider virtual events instead.

More information for safe gatherings and celebrations can be found on the EOHU website at https://eohu.ca/en/covid/guidelines-for-safe-gatherings-this-fall-and-winter-halloween-and-remembrance-day.