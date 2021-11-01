Hundreds attend Trunk or Treat event

CORNWALL, Ontario – Terry Muir of the Optimist Club of Cornwall is pleased with the support and success that the second annual Trunk or Treat event enjoyed Halloween night.

This second event was a walk-through experience rather than the drive through experience from last year.

Taking place in Lamoureux Park around the bandshell, residents were invited to bring their kids to safely collect candy which was distributed by volunteers and local businesses like YourTV and Casey Mechanical.

Muir estimates that anywhere between 750 and 850 kids attended the event that was organized by the Optimist Club.

The event ran from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and was done in partnership with Corus Entertainment, The Seeker, and YourTV.