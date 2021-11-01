MPP recognizes Merpaw for Comfort Quilts run

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell has recognized runner David Merpaw with a certificate of congratulations after his successful fundraiser run in support of Cornwall Comfort Quilts.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, David Merpaw ran from Ottawa to Cornwall to raise money for Cornwall Comfort Quilts.

Merpaw says he trained eight months for the trek, and had great weather that day that enjoyed on his run.

Merpaw wanted to do this fundraiser as a tribute to Terry Fox, the legendary Canadian who attempted to run across Canada after losing a leg to cancer. Fittingly, Merpaw began his journey at the Terry Fox monument on Sparks St. in Ottawa.

“I really wanted to do something in memory of Terry Fox because he’s a hero of mine,” Merpaw said.

Merpaw also wanted to particularly support local a cause that helped cancer patients.

Cornwall Comfort Quilts is a group of volunteer quilters who make comfort quilts for cancer patients.

“For these people who are going through treatment, it really means a lot to them,” said Merpaw.

In total, Merpaw raised $1,100.

“This money will be put towards the purchase of material,” said Nicole McIntyre of Cornwall Comfort Quilts. “There is about 40 active members doing quilts for Cancer patients undergoing medical treatments. These quilts are free of charge to patients. Donations are greatly appreciated so that this worthwhile service can continue helping patients.”

Next up for Merpaw, in a couple of weeks he will be in Egypt where he is participating in a 100km run past six pyramids on Nov. 11.