Hospice Telethon this Saturday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Carefor Hospice Telethon will be taking place this Saturday, Nov. 6 on YourTV Cogeco channel 11.

Taking place from noon to 6 p.m. the event will feature live entertainment from local artists including Tommy Heatley, Virginia Dipierro, Katie Ditschun, Mike McNanny and more.

Also featured will be testimonials from family members who have had relatives stay at Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

The caregivers at Hospice have some of the most difficult jobs in the world, and they rely on public donations to help maintain their operations.

Also appearing during the program will be volunteers who help the staff at Hospice do their important work.

The Hospice Telethon is the biggest fundraiser of the year for them and Fundraising Coordinator Sandy Collette hopes to bring in $150,000 this year.

“Please pick up the phone and donate,” she said. “No amount is too big or too small.”

The show will be hosted by Corus’ Bill Hallman for the first three hours, and Todd Lalonde for the remaining three hours.

Volunteers will be standing by throughout the program to accept calls and take donations.

Donations can be made over the phone by calling 613-935-7762 or online at https://cornwallhospice.com/donate/