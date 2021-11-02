Spirit of Hallowe’en Alive and Well in Martintown

November 2, 2021 at 13 h 51 min
Reading time: 1 min
Carol Goddard, Special to Seaway News
There were plenty of friendly spooks on Halloween evening at the Martintown Mill. Front Row: L:R: Chantal Mainville, Susan Irving. Back Row: Rae Terriah, Barbara Bracken, Diane Kerr. Goddard photo

MARTINTOWN, Ontario – The rainy weather did not stop Martintown residents to celebrate Hallowe’en.  Trick or Treaters walked along the sidewalks of this small South Glengarry community on All Hallows Eve, while many homes were decorated for the holiday.

Volunteers at the Martintown Mill were able to create a safe, but spooky experience for people of all ages on the main floor of this historic buildings.

After being greeted at the front door by a costumed entity, visitors are escorted into the main area, which following this year’s arachnoid theme, is decorated by spiders of all sizes and all kinds of creatures trapped in their webs.

A couple of friendly ghouls provide a Hallowe’en treat before the visitors are photographed with the picture to be posted on the mill’s Facebook page later. Afterwards they exit by the side door, ready to continue with their Hallowe’en tour of the village.

