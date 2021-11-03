Cornwall Islamic Foundation helps organize flu shot clinic

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Islamic Foundation, in partnership with Dr. Sayed Hussain is organizing a flu vaccine clinic for this coming weekend, Nov. 6 and 7 and next weekend Nov. 13 and 14.

The clinic will be held at 124 Second St. W. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Dr. Hussain explained the importance of getting a flu shot, especially during a pandemic.

“It is getting more important because of the COVID issue,” he said. “We need to be more protected than before.”

Those who wish to attend the clinic are asked to book an appointment by either emailing cornwallmedical124@gmail.com or by calling 613-209-4949. Those attending the clinic are asked to bring their health card.

All relevant public health guidelines will be followed while the clinic is in operation.

Members of the Cornwall Islamic Foundation will be volunteering to help ensure that the clinic runs smoothly.