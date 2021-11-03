MacEwen Acquires Quickie Convenience Chain

MAXVILLE, Ontario – MacEwen Petroleum Inc., (“MacEwen”), a leading Canadian, independent fuel and retail convenience provider, announced today the acquisition of the business assets of Quickie Convenience Stores Corporation (“Quickie”).

The Quickie network of fifty-one convenience stores including twenty-two gas stations, located in Eastern Ontario and Gatineau Quebec, will complement and almost double MacEwen’s portfolio of stores.

As consolidation in the convenience industry continues, MacEwen recognizes this as an ideal opportunity to not only increase their store footprint but to extend their strong brand, synonymous for excellent customer service and quality products. MacEwen will continue to put its customers first through investments in the customer experience at its existing and newly acquired stores.

Arnold Kimmel and Larry Hartman, known for their philanthropy and community support, have been co-owners of Quickie Convenience Stores Corporation for 48 years. They stated that it was important for them to pass the reins of their business to another privately owned Canadian company and viewed Allan and his son Peter as an ideal fit.

Peter MacEwen, President of MacEwen states, “our vision for the future is to enhance the customer service experience through modernization investments across our store network. The Quickie brand has a strong legacy in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, and we are excited to expand the brand’s presence and impact with our customers.”

Peter also adds, “we are grateful for the trust that Mr. Kimmel and his team have placed in us as we embark on this exciting retail journey.”

MacEwen recognizes the strong legacy of the Quickie brand and will invest in evolving and expanding its presence across the existing MacEwen network of stores, and through new store growth.