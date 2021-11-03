SD&G OPP stuff the cruiser returns next weekend

SD&G, Ontario – On November 13, 2021 members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit will hold their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Community Food Banks.
The SD&G Auxiliary unit is excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pull together to help people in need.
From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the OPP, we thank everyone in advance as the Food Drive is sure to be great success.
The following venues hosted the event: from 9am -2pm
Dundas/Stormont County Community Food Share:
Winchester – Foodland
Morrisburg – Laura’s Valu mart
Chesterville- Mike Dean’s
Ingleside – Foodland
Saint-Vincent De Paul (Glengarry)
Alexandria – Chartrand Your Independent Grocer