SD&G OPP stuff the cruiser returns next weekend

November 3, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 55 min on November 2, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP Auxiliary Officers with grocery store shoppers during Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive on Nov. 24, 2020. (Submitted photo).

SD&G, Ontario – On November 13, 2021 members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit will hold their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Community Food Banks.

The SD&G Auxiliary unit is excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pull together to help people in need.

From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the OPP, we thank everyone in advance as the Food Drive is sure to be great success.

The following venues hosted the event: from 9am -2pm

Dundas/Stormont County Community Food Share:

Winchester – Foodland

Morrisburg – Laura’s Valu mart

Chesterville- Mike Dean’s

Ingleside – Foodland

Saint-Vincent De Paul (Glengarry)

Alexandria – Chartrand Your Independent Grocer

