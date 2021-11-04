Cornwall seeking youth representatives for Youth Climate Action Group

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is searching for school-aged youth to serve on their Youth Climate Action Working Group.

The City is looking for students who are in any grades between 7 and 12 as of Sept. 1, 2021, reside in Cornwall, are passionate about the environment and are concerned about climate change and are available to begin meetings in early 2022.

“It’s important to include youth when it comes to making decisions that directly impact their future. This working group will allow youth to voice their opinions and concerns when it comes to municipal climate change strategies,” said Angie Parker, the City of Cornwall’s Sustainable Projects Coordinator. “What youth wouldn’t want to have a say about their future? I want them to feel informed and empowered. Young people deserve this opportunity.”

The City’s website lists the goals of the group as follows:

Give young people a voice on climate change issues, giving members the platform to influence and have their say on how the City responds to climate change and extreme weather events.

Give young people insight on how the City will tackle climate change issues.

Assist the City to empower residents to take action on climate change, providing insight into how to encourage people to take responsibility for their behaviours.

Students interested in service on the working group are asked to submit their applications before 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. Students may apply online and must have their nomination endorsed by a local organization, such as their school board.